Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian serviceman drowns during drills in central Russia — source

Emergencies
August 24, 16:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A soldier drowned in the Oka River during combat training in the Vladimir Region in central Russia, a source says

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A soldier drowned in the Oka River during combat training in the Vladimir Region in central Russia, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Friday.

"On August 23, a serviceman lost his balance, fell into the waters of the Oka River and drowned. Attempts were made to rescue him, but to no avail. The incident occurred during combat training exercises," the source said.

According to local media outlets, the incident occurred on the outskirts of Murom. As a result, the conscript died.

Gallery
13 photo
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Massive military drills around Crimea

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
3
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
4
Putin to hold meeting in Kemerovo region on coal exports
5
Russian lawmaker suggests deploying nuclear weapons in Syria to respond to US sanctions
6
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
7
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT