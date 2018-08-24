Russian serviceman drowns during drills in central Russia — source

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A soldier drowned in the Oka River during combat training in the Vladimir Region in central Russia, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Friday.

"On August 23, a serviceman lost his balance, fell into the waters of the Oka River and drowned. Attempts were made to rescue him, but to no avail. The incident occurred during combat training exercises," the source said.

According to local media outlets, the incident occurred on the outskirts of Murom. As a result, the conscript died.