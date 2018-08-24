Child dies in Russian summer camp

SOCHI, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated criminal proceedings after the death of an underage boy in a children’s summer camp in Tuapse (a town in the Krasnodar Region), the committee’s press service informed on Thursday.

"The investigative organs of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Krasnodar Region have initiated criminal proceedings on the account of the death of a minor under Part 1, Article 109 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Manslaughter"). The investigation of this criminal case is under control of the committee’s central office," the message states.

According to the press service, the 12-year-old boy came to the summer camp from Moscow. "On the evening of August 21, the boy, along with other children and camp counselors, went to sleep in a sleeping bag in a tent on the camp territory. In the morning, the adults attempted to wake the child, but he gave no signs of life. The medical brigade arrived at the scene and declared the child dead, registering no signs of violent death," the press service informed.

Currently, the officials are investigating the circumstances of the child’s death. "The chief physician of the camp informed that the child did not ask for medical help. According to preliminary data, the child might have died as a result of a currently unknown illness. In order to establish the exact cause of death, [the committee] ordered a forensic expertise. It also conducts interviews with the camp’s staff and [the child’s] relatives, demands and studies medical documentation presenting an interest to the investigation," the Investigative Committee representatives informed.