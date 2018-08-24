Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian emergencies ministry sends about 36 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Laos

Emergencies
August 24, 15:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In late July, the fatal collapse of the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy hydroelectric dam caused the flooding of the Attapeu region, killing at least 35 people

© AP Photo/Hau Dinh

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Emergencies has sent an IL-76 plane carrying humanitarian aid to Laos after the dam collapse in the Attapeu region, the ministry’s press service informed TASS.

"In compliance with the request for emergency humanitarian aid sent by the government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to the Russian government and upon the instruction of the Russian government, the Russian Ministry of Emergencies sends out about 36 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to the city of Vientiane by IL-76 plane," the ministry representative said.

The humanitarian aid includes portable power plants, tents, blankets, boats, utensils, food.

In late July, the fatal collapse of the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy hydroelectric dam caused the flooding of the Attapeu region, displacing more than 6,000 people and killing at least 35 people.

