Russian ship detained in South Africa had no permit to carry explosives, says embassy

Emergencies
August 24, 13:37 UTC+3 PRETORIA

Currently, the Transflot company, which owns the ship, is working on obtaining the permit, the embassy said

PRETORIA/ST. PETERSBURG, August 24. /TASS/. South African port authorities have detained a Russian cargo vessel named Lada as they did not have a permit to carry industrial explosives on board, representative for the Russian embassy in Pretoria Alexander Kulyaev informed TASS.

"The vessel is to remain in Port Elizabeth until the circumstances are clarified. According to the information that we possess, they have been carrying industrial explosives on board, and did not have the corresponding permit. Currently, the Transflot company, which owns the ship, is working on obtaining it," the embassy representatives said. No sanctions have been introduced against the vessel or the crew so far.

Ukraine arrests Russian ship in Odessa region

The owner company representative informed TASS that the vessel is currently located nine nautical miles from the South African coast, and the crew is doing well. "They are nine nautical miles from the coast, about 16 kilometers on water. <…> They remain at anchor. The crew is fine, there are no problems," the agency’s source said, adding that the vessel owner maintains constant contact with the crew.

Earlier reports informed that the vessel is set to dock in the South African port on the morning of August 25, to unload 14 containers for a local company. "We lie [anchored], tomorrow they are planning to dock us," the company informed. Besides the Lagos port in Nigeria, the vessel is planning to arrive at a US port after unloading in South Africa.

Earlier on Thursday, the company refuted the reports of South African authorities arresting the vessel. The company stated that "the cargo on board is legal", and the vessel owner received the permit for its delivery from US officials.

There are 10 people currently on board the Lada vessel, built in 2000 in Bulgaria and sailing under the Russian flag. The homeport of the vessel is St. Petersburg.

