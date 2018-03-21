Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

BMW expects to sign deal for plant construction in Kaliningrad region in 2018

Business & Economy
March 21, 20:04 UTC+3 MUNICH

German carmaker BMW Group expects to sign a special investment contract for the construction of a full cycle plant in Kaliningrad region before the end of the year

Share
1 pages in this article

MUNICH, March 21. /TASS/. German carmaker BMW Group expects to sign a special investment contract for the construction of a full cycle plant in Kaliningrad region before the end of the year, Member of the Board of Management of BMW Group AG Oliver Zipse told TASS. According to him, the company is currently in the process of negotiations with Russian partners, regional and federal authorities.

"We aim to finalize it before the end of the year," he said, adding that manufacturing for the local market would be the focus of this plant; however export is also part of the negotiations.

Read also

BMW sets up subsidiary in Russia’s Kaliningrad

It was reported earlier that BMW chose the Kaliningrad region to build its full-cycle plant. The industrial park Khrabrovo might become a platform for it.

According to Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov, the region, in addition to allocating the infrastructure of the park, is ready to invest about 250 mln rubles ($4.37 mln) in the development of the BMW site. According to his estimations, under favorable conditions, the plant might be built within two years and by the beginning of 2021 could start assembling cars.

At the end of March 2017, BMW announced plans to make a final decision on the construction of a plant of complete production cycle in Kaliningrad.

It was planned that by June the terms of a special investment contract between BMW, Avtotor (a local carmaker), Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the regional government will be set.

The new mechanism implies that the authorities guarantee unchanged tax conditions to foreign and domestic industrial producers while those guarantee making investments.

In 2013, Avtotor and BMW signed a package of agreements and a joint company was established. A subsidiary of this company was registered in Kaliningrad. In order to further develop the production of cars in Russia, an agreement has been concluded between BMW and the Russian holding company to launch a plant with complete production cycle in the region.

In April 2015, an agreement on partnership and cooperation was signed between Avtotor and the regional government. In early 2018, BMW announced the establishment of its subsidiary OOO BMW Rusland Automotive in Kaliningrad.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow accuses London of sweeping facts on spy case under the rug
2
Russian court convicts ex-FSB officer and accomplice of high treason
3
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
4
Russian Foreign Ministry suggests US could have orchestrated Skripal saga
5
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
6
Gazprom draws up lawsuit for international arbitration over Ukraine’s antimonopoly fine
7
Elon Musk’s efforts might push Russia to speed up its Mars program, cosmonaut notes
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама