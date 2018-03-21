Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s grain export may reach up to 53 mln tonnes in 2017-2018 agriculture year

Business & Economy
March 21, 13:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said that Russia might export up to 45-47 mln tonnes of grain in 2017-2018 agricultural year

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia’s grain export may total 52-53 mln tonnes in 2017-2018 agriculture year, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said Wednesday.

"We expect export of grain to be 52-53 mln tonnes this season," he said.

Earlier the minister said that Russia might export up to 45-47 mln tonnes of grain in 2017-2018 agricultural year, which will end on June 30. However, the ministry’s department director Anatoly Kutsenko said on March 16, that the country’s grain potential stands at 50-52 mln tonnes, with wheat export planned at 36-37 mln tonnes. Kutsenko also said that Russia’s grain harvest might amount to 110-115 mln tonnes during this agriculture year versus 106-110 mln tonnes announced earlier.

