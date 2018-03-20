Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia boosts palm oil imports in January 2018

Business & Economy
March 20, 21:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s import of palm oil and its fraction surged 27.8% year-on-year to 72,700 tonnes in January 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s import of palm oil and its fraction surged 27.8% year-on-year to 72,700 tonnes in January 2018, Russian statistical agency Rosstat said on Tuesday.

Imports of sunflower oil, safflower or cottonseed oil and their fractions grew by 21.2% to 900,000 tonnes in the first month of the year. Import of coconut (copra), palm kernel or babassu oil and their fractions fell 49.5% in the reporting period to 4,000 tonnes, Rosstat said.

Russia plans to introduce marking of dairy products containing palm oil, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said earlier. The relevant regulation is currently coordinated with member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union. The issue may be settled by mid-2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump congratulates Putin on winning presidential election
2
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
3
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
4
Russia boosts palm oil imports in January 2018
5
Scandal around Skripal case related to Syria - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
6
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
7
Diplomat calls on US to unconditionally abandon plans of attacking Damascus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама