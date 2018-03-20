Russia boosts palm oil imports in January 2018

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s import of palm oil and its fraction surged 27.8% year-on-year to 72,700 tonnes in January 2018, Russian statistical agency Rosstat said on Tuesday.

Imports of sunflower oil, safflower or cottonseed oil and their fractions grew by 21.2% to 900,000 tonnes in the first month of the year. Import of coconut (copra), palm kernel or babassu oil and their fractions fell 49.5% in the reporting period to 4,000 tonnes, Rosstat said.

Russia plans to introduce marking of dairy products containing palm oil, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said earlier. The relevant regulation is currently coordinated with member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union. The issue may be settled by mid-2018.