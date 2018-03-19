RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPEC ready to consider admission of Azerbaijan

Business & Economy
March 19, 19:03 UTC+3

Fourteen countries are currently members of OPEC, including recently joined Gabon and Equatorial Guinea

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is ready to consider Azerbaijan’s entry into the organization, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told TASS on Monday.

"All options are under consideration," Barkindo said during his visit to Azerbaijan. "The future of Azerbaijan as the cradle of the oil industry lies in OPEC," he added.

The head of OPEC held talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, where the future of the OPEC+ oil production capping deal was discussed in particular. Azerbaijan is among non-OPEC producers that joined this deal at the turn of 2016.

Fourteen countries are currently members of OPEC, including recently joined Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

Read also

Russia vows to comply with obligations under OPEC+ agreement

OPEC maintains world oil demand forecast for 2017 and 2018

Electric cars may reduce global demand for oil by mid-2020s

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
Topics
Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin secures victory in first round of Russian presidential election
2
Putin tells Macron there is no evidence of Russia’s involvement in Skripal case
3
World leaders congratulate Putin on winning re-election
4
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
5
OSCE praises 'efficiently' administered polls, but says election 'overly controlled'
6
Russia’s submarine fleet capable of countering any threats, naval experts say
7
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean — general
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама