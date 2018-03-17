Russia hopes for greater effectiveness of economic cooperation with Japan - Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia expects more significant results from economic interaction with Japan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the media of Vietnam and Japan ahead of his visits to those countries.

"The trade, economic and investment cooperation (of Russia and Japan - TASS) is based on the documents that are aimed at implementing the agreement between the Russian President and the Japanese Prime Minister on establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands. But broadly speaking there are documents with a list of priority projects that was made by Russia, there is a well known eight points plan set by Japan: they already form the basis of our movement to develop our economic interaction. Most of these initiatives already have good results, we would definitely want them to be more significant," Lavrov said.

The Minister expressed hope that this also meets the interests of his Japanese colleagues.

"At least, the trade turnover is growing quite confidently. The nearest contacts between ministries and departments, and my visit are aimed at seeing what proposals we can make at the next summit of the Russian president and the Japanese prime minister," he added.

Lavrov also noted that Russia pays special attention to joint economic activities in the Kuril Islands "as part of the general strategy for expanding economic cooperation with Japan."

Lavrov will visit Vietnam and Japan on March 19-22 where he will hold talks with the foreign ministers of these countries, Pham Binh Minh and Taro Kono respectively, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.