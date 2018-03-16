Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Egypt Air to perform first flight to Moscow on April 12

Business & Economy
March 16, 17:32 UTC+3 CAIRO

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree on resumption of scheduled flights to Cairo on January 4

Share
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, March 16. /TASS/. Egypt’s air carrier Egypt Air will perform its first flight to Moscow after it was decided to restart aviation service between the countries on April 12, the company said in a statement on Friday. Head of the national carrier Safwat Musallam said that the company would perform three flights a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Read also

Aeroflot registers feverish demand for tickets to Cairo after announcing flight resumption

Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot announced on March 13 the resumption of regular flights from Moscow to Cairo starting April 11, and launched ticket sales on the same day. Aeroflot fights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, the company said. From June 12 to July 2, flights will become daily due to higher demand during the World Cup.

Russia suspended regular air service with Egypt after a Russian A321 passenger jet owned by Russia’s Kogalymavia air carrier bound to St. Petersburg crashed on October 31, 2015 some 30 minutes after the takeoff from Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh. The plane was carrying 217 passengers and seven crewmembers. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) qualified the tragedy as a terrorist attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree on resumption of scheduled flights to Cairo on January 4, 2018. Settlement of technical matters, including slots booking and schedule preparation, continued in two subsequent months.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia presses charges over Yulia Skripal's attempted murder, businessman's death in UK
2
Russia to crank up pressure on UK over former spy’s poisoning case — envoy
3
Kremlin lauds new film about Russian leader as superb reply to ‘who are you, Mr. Putin?’
4
Ukraine more likely to reunite with Russia than to get Crimea back, Russian MP says
5
Lavrov believes UK’s defense chief wants to ‘go down in history’ using obnoxious remarks
6
Kalashnikov gunmaker to launch serial production of new pistol
7
Top diplomat warns against any use of force against Damascus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама