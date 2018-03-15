Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Energy chief comments on UK's potential rejection of Russian energy resources

Business & Economy
March 15, 12:55 UTC+3

The United Kingdom is definitely at liberty to choose its energy policy, Alexander Novak noted

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Statements made by Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May regarding potential reduction of gas procurements from Russia are politically motivated and do not promote competition, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

Read also

Britain's PM rolls out tough measures against Russia over ex-spy scandal

"We are supplying gas to Europe in this case on the basis of demand on absolutely competitive conditions and will continue working in the competitive environment. Such decisions are politically motivated and are not aimed at broadening competition on the European market," the minister said.

The United Kingdom is definitely at liberty to choose its energy policy, Novak noted. "This is a right of every commercial organization and country to select its energy policy," he added.

Theresa May said earlier when speaking in the House of Commons that the United Kingdom does not give preference to Russia when looking for natural gas suppliers and tries to view other countries in this role.

