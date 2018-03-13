Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Murmansk Region begins preparations for International Business Week

Business & Economy
March 13, 18:23 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The VII Murmansk International Business Week is due on November 12-16, 2018

MURMANSK, March 13. /TASS/. The Murmansk Region’s authorities began preparations for the region’s biggest economic event - the VII Murmansk International Business Week, the regional government’s press service said on Tuesday.

"The organizing committee of the VII Murmansk International Business Week had its first meeting," the press service said.

Arctic shelf development tops agenda of Murmansk international business week

The region’s Deputy Governor Alexei Tyukavin stressed at the meeting - the Business Week every year confirms its status of a professional business forum, respected both in Russia and abroad. The Business Week’s events every year feature representatives of the federal authorities, Russia’s other regions, foreign diplomatic representations, Russian and foreign businesses, as well as economy experts, non-governmental organizations and business units. In 2018, the Business Week is supported officially by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The organizing committee at the past meeting agreed the event’s general partner - the Norilsk Nickel Company.

The VII Murmansk International Business Week is due on November 12-16, 2018. According to the regional government, the previous Business Week featured more than 20 major events, which attracted more than 3,500 participants from Russia’s 21 regions and from 13 foreign countries. The key events were a special session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and a special meeting of the state commission on the Arctic’s development.

