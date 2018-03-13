Russia's Aeroflot to resume regular flights from Moscow to Cairo on April 11

MOSCOW, March 13, (TASS). Aeroflot will resume regular flights from Moscow to Cairo on April 11, the company has launched sales of tickets on Tuesday, March 13, the air carrier said.

"Aeroflot will resume regular flights on the Moscow-Cairo-Moscow route from April 11, 2018. Flights will be carried out three times a week by Airbus A320 to/from Terminal S of the Sheremetyevo Airport. The tickets are on sale from March 13, 2018,"according to the statement.

From June 12 to July 2, the flights will be daily.

"This is due to the increased demand for air transportation during the World Cup," Aeroflot press release noted.