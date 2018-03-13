Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Aeroflot to resume regular flights from Moscow to Cairo on April 11

Business & Economy
March 13, 17:32 UTC+3

The tickets are on sale

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderzhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 13, (TASS). Aeroflot will resume regular flights from Moscow to Cairo on April 11, the company has launched sales of tickets on Tuesday, March 13, the air carrier said.

Read also

Opening air traffic to Egypt’s resort cities impossible now — Russian deputy PM

"Aeroflot will resume regular flights on the Moscow-Cairo-Moscow route from April 11, 2018. Flights will be carried out three times a week by Airbus A320 to/from Terminal S of the Sheremetyevo Airport. The tickets are on sale from March 13, 2018,"according to the statement.

From June 12 to July 2, the flights will be daily.

"This is due to the increased demand for air transportation during the World Cup," Aeroflot press release noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Egypt
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov warns of ‘grave consequences’ of US new strike against Syria
2
US planning missile and bombing raid against Damascus — top brass
3
Lavrov refutes claims about Russia's alleged involvement in ex-spy's case
4
Russia vows to retaliate against militants’ possible provocations in Syria
5
British media watchdog says Russia’s RT may lose license over Skripal incident
6
Russia getting ready for more tests of newest intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat
7
Poll shows Sobchak as most unfavorable presidential candidate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама