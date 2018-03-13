Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Sudan plans to sign memorandum with Russia on construction of nuclear power plant

Business & Economy
March 13, 8:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Sudan plans to sign a memorandum with Russia on the construction of a nuclear power plant, Sudan News Agency (SUNA) said on Monday, citing an official from the ministry of water resources, irrigation and electricity.

Sudanese Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Mutaz Mohamed Musa Salim set off for a visit to Moscow on Monday to have talks with top executives of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom. According to the ministry official, the visit is expected to yield a number of protocols of understanding and a roadmap for the implementation of the plan for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Sudan.

The minister’s visit takes place several months after Sudanese President Umar al-Bashir’s statement about his country’s intention to develop cooperation with Russia in the nuclear energy sector, SUNA noted.

