Russian agrarian sector’s export potential to double by 2025, to reach $40bln

Business & Economy
March 11, 18:30 UTC+3

According to Yevgeny Akhlashev, director of Russian agriculture ministry's food and processing industry department, the years 2014-2017 saw a dramatic reduction in imports of sugar, meat, and cheese

KRASNODAR, March 11. /TASS/. The export potential of Russia’s agricultural sector is expected to nearly double by 2025, to reach 40 billion US dollars, a Russian agriculture ministry official said on Sunday.

"The policy of import substitution has proved its worth in a number of sectors. As far as agricultural produce is concerned, we can say we are self-sufficient. We expect that export potential may double by 2025," Yevgeny Akhlashev, director of the ministry’s food and processing industry department, said at the nationwide forum of agricultural producers in the southern city of Krasnodar.

According to Akhlashev, the years 2014-2017 saw a dramatic reduction in imports of sugar (by 73%, from one million to 266,300 tonnes), meat (by 36%, from 1.6 million to one million tonnes), cheese and cheese products (by 29%, from 266,100 to 190,000 tonnes), while domestic production in these sectors increased considerably.

According to earlier reports, Russia’s export potential in the agricultural sector has gone up by 15 times in the past decade. Thus, exports of sugar has jumped up by 17 times in the past two years. Vegetable oil exports have increased by 40%

The forum of agricultural producers in Krasnodar on March 11-12 is being attended by delegations from more than 70 Russian regions, experts from Russia’s biggest farming companies and agriculture ministry officials.

