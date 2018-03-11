Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s agriculture ministry wants sector’s financing be increased to $5.28 bln

Business & Economy
March 11, 18:10 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

Minister Alexander Tkachev stressed that the country’s agrarian budget depended on the general situation in Russia’s economy

KRASNODAR, March 11. /TASS/. Russia’s agriculture ministry thinks it necessary to increase financing of the sector to 300 billion rubles (5.28 billion US dollars), from the current sum of 242 billion (4.26 billion US dollars), Minister Alexander Tkachev said on Sunday.

"The Russian agrarian sector’s budget is 242 billion rubles. We want 300 billion. If the situation in the economy remains stable, GDP keeps on growing and there are other factors, we will increase out budget and will be able to provide more assistance to the agrarian sector’s economy," he said at the nationwide forum of agricultural producers in the southern city of Krasnodar.

The minister stressed that the country’s agrarian budget depended on the general situation in Russia’s economy.

