Russia to export meat, milk, fish to Turkey - agriculture minister

Business & Economy
March 11, 10:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia builds up import of Turkish agricultural products, Alexander Tkachev said

Russia's Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev

Russia's Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev

© Dmitry Astakhov/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia may begin soon start exporting meat, milk and fish to Turkey, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said in an interview with TASS on Sunday.

"We expect, Turkey soon will allow to its market Russia’s meat, dairy and fish products," he said, adding the Russian agriculture watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, has been working with the Turkish counterparts, hoping the products will get access to the Turkish market.

Russia builds up import of Turkish agricultural products, added the Minister. Turkish vegetables and fruit, which Russia banned in 2016 after the Turkish Air Force downed a Russian bomber, are returning to the Russian stores.

The cooperation between Russia and Turkey demonstrates positive dynamics, Tkachev continued, adding in 2017, the agricultural turnover grew by 21% year-on-year to about $2.8 billion.

Turkey earlier asked Rosselkhoznadzor to allow to expand the list of its supplies of meat, fish and dairy products, licensed for exports to Russia. The Russian agriculture minister said lifting the food embargo off Turkey should be related to opening of the Turkish market for Russian meat and dairy producers.

