Rosatom to continue supplying equipment to CERN despite Russia’s refusal to be a member

Business & Economy
March 10, 12:11 updated at: March 10, 12:40 UTC+3

Rosatom would continue to cooperate with the European Organization for Nuclear Research if requested, the corporation noted

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear corporation, Rosatom, will continue to cooperate with the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), and in case of requests will supply necessary equipment, despite Russia’s decisioin to revoke the application to become the Organization’s member, Rosatom’s Communications Department told TASS on Saturday.

"Rosatom has supplied equipment to CERN and would continue so if requested," the corporation said.

Russia’s revoked application for CERN membership "would not affect in any way" implementation of nuclear scientific projects, which feature Rosatom and international participants, Rosatom said.

The media reported earlier, in late 2017 Russia announced it would not become CERN’s associate member, and Moscow’s decision "would not affect the current cooperation," as CERN has been cooperating successfully with Russia on a wide range of issues.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research with the head office in Geneva was established in 1953. The organization’s members are 20 European countries, and other countries, including the U.S., Japan, India and Russia, have the status of observers. In 2010, CERN decided to offer to non-European countries a right for status of an associated member. This status has been granted to India, Pakistan, Turkey and Ukraine.

In 2012, Russia filed an application for becoming the Organization’s associated member. This status binds a country to make regular payments, and the country receives the right to vote at CERN’s Council, besides, the country’s citizens may join the organization’s staff.

