German sportswear Puma to make footwear inspired by Russian cartoon characters

Business & Economy
March 09, 20:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It is the first experience in Puma’s history of such cooperation in the Russian market

© Soyuzmultfilm

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Germany’s sportswear company Puma has reached an agreement with the Russian animation studio Soyuzmultfilm to make footwear featuring Russian cartoon characters, the studio told TASS on Friday.

"It is the first experience in Puma’s history of such cooperation in the Russian market. We are very pleased to become partners. It is definitely a milestone event in the fashion industry," Soyuzmultfilm PR manager Anna Usacheva told TASS.

The sports shoes have been inspired by the fictional characters of Wolf and Hare from the Soviet animated series ‘Well, Just You Wait!’, Piglet from the Soviet animated adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh and other characters from both Soviet and contemporary Russian cartoons.

