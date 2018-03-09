Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow, Addis Ababa agree to launch direct flights - Ethiopian foreign minister

March 09, 16:44 UTC+3 ADDIS ABABA

"We have agreed to continue work on cooperation in peaceful nuclear development," Workneh Gebeyehu said

ADDIS ABABA, March 9. /TASS/. Ethiopia expects the visit of Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to bring bilateral relations between the two countries to the new level, his Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu said on Friday, adding that the sides had agreed to cooperate in the areas of peaceful nuclear development and direct aviation service.

"We have agreed to continue work on cooperation in peaceful nuclear development," he said. "We have also agreed that very soon direct daily flights between Russia and Ethiopia will be launched, which will help strengthen ties between people and trigger economic cooperation," Ethiopia’s top diplomat said.

Lavrov’s visit to Ethiopia winds up his five-day tour of African countries.

