Rusal allows Abramovich's company to sell part of its stake in Norilsk Nickel

Business & Economy
March 09, 3:16 UTC+3 LONDON
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

LONDON, March 8. /TASS/. Rusal has allowed Crispian Investments, which is controlled by Roman Abramovich, to sell part of the stake in Norilsk Nickel, attorney at the aluminum company Christopher Paymont said at a court hearing on Thursday.

Read also

UK court to continue hearings on Norilsk Nickel shareholders' dispute in May

According to him, Rusal agrees that Abramovich will continue to sell the shares. However, the sale can be canceled after the May meeting, if it is stated that it contradicts the old shareholder agreement, he said.

Roman Abramovich’s Crispian Investments will be able to sell 2% from its 4% stake in Norilsk Nickel to Vladimir Potanin's Whitelieave - not earlier than five days after the court’s decision, if the court declares the sale of shares in the metallurgical plant as legitimate and approves the terms of the transaction.

Rusal holds 27.8% in Norilsk Nickel.

