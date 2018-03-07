Russia, Iran discuss sales of SSJ-100 airliners — minister

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have discussed the deliveries of Russian SSJ-100 (Sukhoi SuperJet-100) airliners to the Islamic Republic, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We discussed the possibility of Sukhoi SuperJet-100 purchase by our Iranian partners and outlined a plan of how this can be put it into practice," Novak said, commenting on the results of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission’s meeting.

The minister added that the sides also agreed to deliver various Russian-made vehicles to Iran.

"Today we discussed the deliveries of rail carriages. We have already delivered 1,200 of them and plan to deliver about 3,000 in 2018," he said, adding that the participants of the intergovernmental meeting also discussed additional sales of Russian-made buses, as well as vehicles produced by Russia’s KAMAZ and UAZ plants.