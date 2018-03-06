Russian companies may sign contracts for Iranian oilfields by March 21 — energy minister

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian companies may ink contracts with Iran for oilfields by March 21, Energy Minister of Russia Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

"Over ten different fields. Companies are Gazprom, Rosneft, Gazprom Neft, Zarubezhneft, Tatneft, and Lukoil. These companies made fairly good progress in negotiations. Our Iranian colleagues confirmed that specific contracts may be signed shortly," Novak said. All the preconditions are in place to sign them on March 21, he said.

The minister does not rule out that Russian companies will implement oil projects in Iran in consortia with foreign partners. "I think such options are also possible. Everything will depend on a specific agreement," Novak noted.