Vladimir Lisin becomes richest Russian according to Forbes

Business & Economy
March 06, 20:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Forbes, the net worth of Lisin rose by $3 bln over the last year and is above $19 bln

Vladimir Lisin

Vladimir Lisin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Majority owner of the Russian steelmaker NLMK Vladimir Lisin is ranked 57th in the Forbes World’s Billionaires List and at the same is the first in the list of the richest Russians. The rating was posted on the Forbes website on Tuesday.

Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians

According to Forbes, the net worth of Lisin rose by $3 bln over the last year and is above $19 bln.

Board Chairman of the Russian mining and metals company Severstal Alexei Mordashov is second among the Russian participants in the rating and sixtieth in the global ranking with the net worth of $18.7 bln. Head of the Russian natural gas producer Novatek Leonid Mikhelson is third ($18 bln).

The Forbes global rating includes 102 Russian businessmen with the net worth over $1 bln this year. The total net worth of Russian billionaires is estimated at $410.8 bln.

