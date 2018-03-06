Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Laying of 50% of Turkish Stream’s offshore segment completed

Business & Economy
March 06, 17:14 UTC+3

The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to Turkey’s European part and further on to the border with Greece

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Over 930 km or 50% of the offshore segment were laid in total for two lines of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, the project operator said on Tuesday.

Read also

Lavrov names conditions for extending Turkish Stream project to Europe

"Laying of 50% of the offshore segment of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline was completed on March 6. More than 930 km of the gas pipeline were laid in total in the Black Sea for two lines as of today. The Pioneering Spirit vessel implementing the deep-sea laying of the Turkish Stream passed the 706-km checkpoint of the first line of the gas pipeline before noon. 224 km of the gas pipeline were laid for the second line in 2017," the project operator said.

The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to Turkey’s European part and further on to the border with Greece. The seabed section is to be 910 kilometers long and the land section will run 180 km into Turkey. On May 7, Gazprom kicked off the construction of a seabed section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline from the Russian Black Sea coast.

The first line is meant for gas supplies to the Turkish market. The second one will be used to supply gas to Southern and Southeastern Europe. Each line will have a capacity of 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas a year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas Turkish Stream
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
3
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
4
Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама