Laying of 50% of Turkish Stream’s offshore segment completed

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Over 930 km or 50% of the offshore segment were laid in total for two lines of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, the project operator said on Tuesday.

"Laying of 50% of the offshore segment of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline was completed on March 6. More than 930 km of the gas pipeline were laid in total in the Black Sea for two lines as of today. The Pioneering Spirit vessel implementing the deep-sea laying of the Turkish Stream passed the 706-km checkpoint of the first line of the gas pipeline before noon. 224 km of the gas pipeline were laid for the second line in 2017," the project operator said.

The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to Turkey’s European part and further on to the border with Greece. The seabed section is to be 910 kilometers long and the land section will run 180 km into Turkey. On May 7, Gazprom kicked off the construction of a seabed section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline from the Russian Black Sea coast.

The first line is meant for gas supplies to the Turkish market. The second one will be used to supply gas to Southern and Southeastern Europe. Each line will have a capacity of 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas a year.