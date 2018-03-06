Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Flights between Moscow, Cairo may resume in April — source

Business & Economy
March 06, 14:27 UTC+3

No exact date has been fixed yet, according to the source

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The air traffic between Moscow and Cairo may be resumed in April but no specific date has been fixed yet, a source close to talks told TASS on Tuesday.

"[Flights between Moscow and Cairo] are discussed to restart in April. No exact date," the source said.

Employees of Aeromash Company will provide for safety of Russian passengers in Cairo, the source added.

Russia is doing best to speed up resumption of flights with Egypt, ambassador says

The work on resumption of flights between Russia and Egypt is at an active phase, the Russian Ministry of Transport told TASS. "The parties outlined specific steps on the soonest possible resolution of this matter. As soon as all formalities are settled, the air traffic will restart," the ministry said.

Russia suspended regular air service with Egypt after a Russian A321 passenger jet owned by Russia’s Kogalymavia air carrier (flight 9268) bound to St. Petersburg crashed on October 31, 2015 some 30 minutes after the takeoff from Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh. The plane was carrying 217 passengers and seven crewmembers. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) qualified the tragedy as a terrorist attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree on resumption of scheduled flights to Cairo on January 4, 2018. Settlement of technical matters, including slots booking and schedule preparation, continued in two subsequent months. Sales of air tickets has not yet started by now.

