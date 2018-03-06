Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

1.5 mln Chinese tourists visited Russia in 2017

Business & Economy
March 06, 10:09 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

This is the largest number among all countries for Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, March 6. /TASS/. As many as 1.5 mln tourists from China visited Russia in 2017, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui said on Tuesday, speaking at a board meeting of the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East in Vladivostok.

"The number of Chinese tourists in Russia reached 1.5 mln in 2017. This is the largest number among all countries for Russia. China, for its part, ranked second among the countries visited by Russian tourists," the Chinese envoy said.

Read also

‘Red routes’ and Volga cruises: what brings Chinese tourists to Russia

He noted that 32 tourist routes were established between the Heilongjiang province and Russia’s Far East. Vladivostok is placed second among Russian cities for the number of Chinese tourists, with Moscow topping the list. This ranking was prompted by the introduction of the electronic visa that facilitated trips to the Primorsky Region for Chinese citizens.

The board meeting of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East is being held in Vladivostok on Tuesday on the platform of the Far Eastern Federal University. It is focused on the results of development of the Far East during the past four years and plans for work of the ministry in 2018 and for the next six-year period. The board meeting is being attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary Presidential Representative in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and the heads of research institutes, such as the Far East Investment and Export Agency, the Corporation of the Far Eastern Development and the Agency for Human Capital Development in the Far East, along with Far Eastern regional governors.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Tourism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
4
Russia’s new ‘breakthrough’ weapons outlined by Putin to arrive for troops on schedule
5
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама