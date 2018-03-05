Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Seven OPEC+ ministers to meet US shale oil production leaders on Monday

Business & Economy
March 05, 21:27 UTC+3

Issues regarding climate and production plans are to be discussed

HOUSTON, March 5. /TASS/. Seven ministers from countries participating in the OPEC+ oil production capping deal will attend the meeting between OPEC and US shale oil producers in Houston today, Ecuador’s Minister of Hydrocarbons Carlos P·rez Garcia told TASS on Friday on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference.

Read also
Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Russia to continue coordination with OPEC on oil market after OPEC+ deal is over

"Ministers of the UAE, Kuwait, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan and Qatar," the minister said, noting that he will also attend the meeting in the dinner format. It was reported earlier that OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo would participate in the dinner.

"Issues regarding climate and production plans" are to be discussed during the dinner on Monday, the minister said. Participants will share views regarding the near future of the industry, Garcia added.

The dinner with the US shale oil producers became a traditional one within the conference framework. The previous meeting attended by OPEC Secretary General was held on the sidelines of the CERAWeek last year. No agreements were made after the meeting but it "broke the ice" between the two competing powers, Barkindo said earlier.

OPEC
