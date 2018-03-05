Siberian scientists say Arctic cold should be used in underground storages

TYUMEN, March 5. /TASS/. Scientists of the Tyumen State University in Siberia suggested organizing in the Arctic innovative cooling systems, which may combine natural and artificial cooling at industrial facilities, the University’s press service said referring to expert of the University’s Institute of Cryosophy and Cryology Roman Fedorov.

"Regions with long winters and with permafrost could benefit economically from storages, cooled by the natural underground chill, and from freezers with intellectual managing systems, which combine rationally natural and artificial cooling systems depending on seasonal conditions," the scientist said. "The Russian sciences have not researched experience of the world’s different peoples in use of natural cold in traditional forms of life support or economic activities, and the research at the Tyumen University will fill this gap."

According to the expert, specialists see the growing international interest to use of natural cryo resources as industrial coolers. "The reason is the high tariffs on electricity, which freezers use, are a major factor adding value to food products," he explained. "Quite evident are the ecology problems, related to use of Freon coolers, and thus studying experience of people again becomes timely and important."

This ‘folk’ experience may be now interpreted into innovative approaches, he continued. "Modern achievements, related to new construction materials with unique insulation features, open options for making new innovative cooling systems, which may require being filled just once a year with fresh ice," he said.

In 2017, the Tyumen University organized the first in the world International Institute of Cryosophy and Cryology for studies jointly with foreign researchers. Every year, specialists and students organize Arctic research expeditions.