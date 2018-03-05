Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow expects New Development Bank to operate in African countries

Business & Economy
March 05, 11:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Lavrov, BRICS countries are major investors in the African economy now

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Moscow expects the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) to operate in African countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the pan-African monthly Hommes d'Afrique magazine.

Read also

South Africa picks up the baton of BRICS Chairmanship

"Currently the Bank is at its infancy. We expect it to operate not only in the Republic of South Africa (RSA), but in other countries of the continent in the future, particularly, through the Africa Regional Center (ARC), which was set up last August in Johannesburg," he said.

According to Lavrov, BRICS countries are major investors in the African economy now. "We are satisfied to see African countries being increasingly interested in deepening practical cooperation with the five (BRICS) states," he said.

The agreement on establishing BRICS New Development Bank was reached on July 15, 2014 in Brazil’s Fortaleza. The bank’s starting capital was set at $100 bln. The Shanghai-headquartered bank has been established to finance infrastructure projects and projects for sustainable development of BRICS and other developing countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
2
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
3
Russia’s agricultural exports above arms exports — Putin
4
Putin praises work of Russian Federal Security Service
5
Russian MP condemns US ‘Goebbels-style lie’ that Moscow ignores UN’s Syria resolution
6
Putin: Russia’s weapons export in 2017 exceeded $15 billion
7
Moscow cancels new round of strategic consultations with US
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама