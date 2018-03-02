Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No grounds so far to resume trilateral talks with EU, Ukraine — Russian Energy Ministry

Business & Economy
March 02, 21:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Gazprom returned the payment for March deliveries of gas to Naftogaz and said that it would not start it because of missing agreed supplement to the effective contract

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Energy believes that no grounds are in place so far for resumption of trilateral talks among Russia, Ukraine and the European Union on gas supplies. Nevertheless, such an opportunity is present, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

"They have not been held for a long time. I do not know whether they are needed or whether they take place. No grounds are present so far. Contracts are in place; [the parties] can negotiate supplementary agreements if they want," Novak said.

Read also
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Russia's energy chief puzzled by Stockholm court’s decision on Gazprom-Naftogaz dispute

The Stockholm arbitration bound Gazprom to pay $2.56 mln under the transit contract with Naftogaz of Ukraine for short supply of gas on February 28. Gazprom expressed disagreement with such decision and announced its intention to defend its rights by means available with it under current laws.

Gazprom returned the payment for March deliveries of gas to Naftogaz and said that it would not start it because of missing agreed supplement to the effective contract.

CEO of Naftogaz Andrei Kobolev viewed it as Gazprom’s refusal to perform the court decision. He also informed about the gas deficit in Ukraine because of lack of supplies from Russia and the need to limit fuel consumption from March 6.

Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic calls upon the parties to return to the trilateral forum. Minister Novak said in his turn that he is ready to discuss gas supplies to Ukraine with the EC.

The last trilateral meeting among Russia, the European Union and Ukraine was held in December 2016, where Russian gas supplies to Ukraine and transit to the EU were discussed. The meeting did not end with practical agreements.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Gazprom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin tells participants in all-Russia media forum about some private aspects
2
Several pre-series Sarmat missiles to enter duty in near future
3
Diplomat excoriates US State Department’s discriminatory conduct towards Russian reporter
4
Gorbachev believes that Vladimir Putin is in the right place
5
Putin names one of main threats to Russia's sovereignty
6
Putin says Russia’s new arms technologies may also be used for civilian purposes
7
Key facts about Russia’s advanced Sarmat ICBM system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама