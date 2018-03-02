Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's Murmansk Region has effective system to support investors

Business & Economy
March 02, 19:23 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The Murmansk Region’s government has organized a system to support investors, which is effective for investors of any level and scale

MURMANSK, March 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Murmansk Region has organized a system for investors’ support, the regional government’s press service said in Friday after Deputy Governor Grigory Stratiy delivered a speech at an Arctic congress, dubbed "Arctic - Territory of Uniting Competences."

"We are offering measures of state support at both regional and federal levels, where most popular are benefits in profit and property taxes, as well as the right to agree a land rent without participating in a trade procedure," the press service quoted the deputy governor as saying.

The Murmansk Region’s government has organized a system to support investors, which is effective for investors of any level and scale. It is helpful for offering favorable conditions to attract to the Arctic’s complicated geographical and climate conditions of human and investment capitals.

An example of successfully working system are a few hi-tech projects, to be implemented in the Murmansk Region, which will result in unique industrial facilities. Among the biggest projects in the region are NOVATEK’s shipyard the construction of large-tonnage offshore facilities and Rosneft’s onshore base of shelf projects.

Topics
Arctic today
