Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPEC and shale oil producers to discuss future of oil market in Houston

Business & Economy
March 02, 19:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The previous meeting of the OPEC Secretary General with leading shale oil producers took place a year ago on the same floor

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Russia to continue coordination with OPEC on oil market after OPEC+ deal is over

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo will meet US shale oil production leaders at a dinner in Houston, where the market situation can be discussed informally.

"We are going to break some loafs of bread again over dinner," Barkindo told TASS on Friday. The dinner is scheduled on Monday, Mach 5 - the first day of CERAWeek oil and gas conference annually held in Houston.

The previous meeting of the OPEC Secretary General with leading shale oil producers took place a year ago on the same floor. No arrangements were made after the meeting.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin tells participants in all-Russia media forum about some private aspects
2
Several pre-series Sarmat missiles to enter duty in near future
3
Diplomat excoriates US State Department’s discriminatory conduct towards Russian reporter
4
Gorbachev believes that Vladimir Putin is in the right place
5
Putin names one of main threats to Russia's sovereignty
6
Putin says Russia’s new arms technologies may also be used for civilian purposes
7
Key facts about Russia’s advanced Sarmat ICBM system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама