OPEC and shale oil producers to discuss future of oil market in Houston

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo will meet US shale oil production leaders at a dinner in Houston, where the market situation can be discussed informally.

"We are going to break some loafs of bread again over dinner," Barkindo told TASS on Friday. The dinner is scheduled on Monday, Mach 5 - the first day of CERAWeek oil and gas conference annually held in Houston.

The previous meeting of the OPEC Secretary General with leading shale oil producers took place a year ago on the same floor. No arrangements were made after the meeting.