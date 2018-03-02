Russia's energy minister ready to discuss gas supplies to Ukraine with European Commission

GUSEV, March 2. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is ready to discuss supplies of Russian gas to Ukraine with Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic.

"I also learned from the news that Mr. Sefcovic should call me shortly. Certainly, we will discuss all issues with him by phone," Novak told reporters on Friday.

There is an arrangement between them "to meet from time to time" after the decision made by the Stockholm court, the minister said.

Terms of the existing contract should be met, the minister said responding to a question regarding the potential risk for Russian gas transit via Ukraine.

Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine signed the current contract on gas supplies to Ukraine in January 2009. The contract is intended until December 31, 2019. Supplies under the contract are to be 40 bln cubic meters in 2009 and 52 bln cubic meters annually since 2010. However, Naftogaz stopped taking the contracted volume in full since 2012. Kiev is not purchasing the Russian gas at all from November 2015, replacing it by reverse gas from Europe.