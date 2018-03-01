Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court dismisses Siemens complaint in Rostec turbine dispute

Business & Economy
March 01, 16:36 UTC+3

The decision will be taken shortly after the review of papers

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal made a decision to dismiss the complaint filed by Siemens and its subsidiary Siemens Gas Turbines Technologies [a joint venture with Power Machines - TASS] against the decision of the Moscow Arbitration in the dispute with OAO and OOO Technopromexport, the affiliates of the Russian state corporation Rostec, regarding the delivery of turbines to Crimea, TASS reports form the courtroom.

"The appeal is dismissed," the judge said.

Siemens has not yet decided whether it will be filing a cassation complaint, a representative of the German company said in a comment. The decision will be taken after the review of papers. ]

Read also

Arbitration Court denies Siemens appeal to return gas turbines delivered to Crimea

The Moscow Arbitration Court earlier dismissed the claim filed by Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies against Rostec’s affiliates OAO and OOO Technopromexport on invalidation of gas turbines supply contract.

The Moscow Arbitration made a similar decision for the claim filed by Siemens in December 2017. Siemens and its subsidiary requested invalidation of contracts on gas turbines supply to Crimea and equipment return. OAO and OOO Technopromexport filed earlier counterclaims against Siemens (dismissed by the court) and Siemens Gas Turbines Technologies (returned by the court).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
2
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
3
Almost 70% of Russians ready to vote for Putin — poll
4
Putin vows instant retaliation against any nuclear attack on Russia or its allies
5
Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons
6
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
7
Ice hockey team from Russia grabs 2018 Olympic gold with 4-3 OT win over Germany
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама