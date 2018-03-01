Court dismisses Siemens complaint in Rostec turbine dispute

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal made a decision to dismiss the complaint filed by Siemens and its subsidiary Siemens Gas Turbines Technologies [a joint venture with Power Machines - TASS] against the decision of the Moscow Arbitration in the dispute with OAO and OOO Technopromexport, the affiliates of the Russian state corporation Rostec, regarding the delivery of turbines to Crimea, TASS reports form the courtroom.

"The appeal is dismissed," the judge said.

Siemens has not yet decided whether it will be filing a cassation complaint, a representative of the German company said in a comment. The decision will be taken after the review of papers. ]

The Moscow Arbitration Court earlier dismissed the claim filed by Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies against Rostec’s affiliates OAO and OOO Technopromexport on invalidation of gas turbines supply contract.

The Moscow Arbitration made a similar decision for the claim filed by Siemens in December 2017. Siemens and its subsidiary requested invalidation of contracts on gas turbines supply to Crimea and equipment return. OAO and OOO Technopromexport filed earlier counterclaims against Siemens (dismissed by the court) and Siemens Gas Turbines Technologies (returned by the court).