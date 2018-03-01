Russia’s grain harvest estimate raised to 135.4 mln tonnes in 2017

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia is estimated to harvest 135.4 mln tonnes of grain in 2017, up 12.2% in annual terms, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Thursday.

The grain harvest in weight after processing was earlier estimated at 134.1 mln tonnes.

Russian agricultural producers harvested 120.7 mln tonnes of grain in 2016.

According to updated data, gross harvesting of sugar beet grew by 1% to 51.9 mln tonnes. Sunflower seeds harvest declined 4.8% to 10.5 mln tonnes. Harvesting of flax fiber contracted by 5.8% to 38,800 tonnes.

Gross harvest of potatoes dropped by 4.8% to 29.6 mln tonnes. Vegetables harvest grew by 0.6% year-on-year to 16.4 mln tonnes, Rosstat said.