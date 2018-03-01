Chairman of Rosneft’s Chinese investor under investigation

BEIJING, March 1. /TASS/. The founder and chairman of the board of directors of Rosneft’s investor, CEFC China Energy company, Ye Jianming is under investigation, according to Caixin newspaper.

According to Caixin, Ye Jianming has been investigated by government authorities. No other specific details about the investigation were given.

On February 21, Swiss trader Glencore said it expected to finalize the sale of a 14.16% stake in Rosneft by the consortium (Qatar's QIA and Glencore fund) to CEFC in the first half of 2018. The consortium announced the sale in September 2017. It was reported that the Chinese company would pay 3.9 bln euro for a 14.16% stake in Rosneft, equivalent of $4.57 bln.