Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chairman of Rosneft’s Chinese investor under investigation

Business & Economy
March 01, 9:36 UTC+3 BEIJING

The founder and chairman of the board of directors of Rosneft’s investor, CEFC China Energy company, Ye Jianming is under investigation

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, March 1. /TASS/. The founder and chairman of the board of directors of Rosneft’s investor, CEFC China Energy company, Ye Jianming is under investigation, according to Caixin newspaper.

According to Caixin, Ye Jianming has been investigated by government authorities. No other specific details about the investigation were given.

On February 21, Swiss trader Glencore said it expected to finalize the sale of a 14.16% stake in Rosneft by the consortium (Qatar's QIA and Glencore fund) to CEFC in the first half of 2018. The consortium announced the sale in September 2017. It was reported that the Chinese company would pay 3.9 bln euro for a 14.16% stake in Rosneft, equivalent of $4.57 bln.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
2
Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons
3
Putin vows instant retaliation against any nuclear attack on Russia or its allies
4
Russia begins serial production of new cutting-edge glide vehicle
5
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
7
Putin’s State of the Nation Address sets new record
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама