Baghdad wants to establish energy cooperation with Russia

Business & Economy
February 28, 13:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The participants of the international conference on reconstructing Iraq, held in Kuwait on February 12-14, agreed to earmark $30 bln to prop up the country’s economy

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Iraq hopes to establish cooperation in the energy sector with Moscow since the war-torn Middle Eastern country is rebuilding after a long, drawn-out struggle against terrorism, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari stated at a press conference on Wednesday.

"We need assistance and are optimistic about cooperation with Russia in the energy sector. We are aware of the huge potential and experience that Russia has in this field," he noted.

The participants of the international conference on reconstructing Iraq, held in Kuwait on February 12-14 agreed to earmark $30 bln to prop up the country’s economy. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich attended the forum. Among other things, he said that Russia is ready to enter into major infrastructure projects in Iraq via a public-private partnership.

