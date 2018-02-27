Russian Politics & Diplomacy
S&P upgrades ratings of several Russian companies

Business & Economy
February 27, 20:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The outlook for all ratings is "stable"

© Pyotr Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. International rating agency S&P raised the credit ratings of several Russian companies, including Gazprom, Transneft, Rushydro, and Russian Railways, following the increase in the Russian sovereign rating. This is reported in a press release of the agency.

Business ombudsman touts moving Russia’s capital to new location every 12 years

n particular, the long-term ratings of Transneft in foreign and national currencies were raised from BB+ to BBB-, Gazprom - from BBB-to BBB, Rushydro - from BB+ to BBB-. Long-term ratings of Russian Railways for foreign currency obligations have been raised from BB+ to BBB-.

The outlook for all ratings is "stable."

In addition, the rating of Atomenergoprom (part of state corporation Rosatom) was raised from BB + to BBB-, FGC UES - from BB+ to BBB-, Gazprom Neft - from BB+ to BBB-, Rosseti - from BB+ to BBB-, and Federal Passenger Company (Russian Railways subsidiary) - from BB+ to BBB-. The outlook on the ratings is also "stable."

In addition, S&P confirmed the ratings of Rosneft, TGC-1 and Mosenergo at BB+ with a "positive" outlook.

S&P earlier raised Russia's credit rating to the investment grade BBB-from the former speculative BB+, and the outlook on the ratings was changed from "positive" to "stable".

