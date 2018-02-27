Rosatom to get new production site in special economic zone in Tatarstan

KAZAN, February 27. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom will get its own production site on the territory of the Alabuga special economic zone in the republic of Tatarstan in 2019, a spokesperson with the zone’s management company told TASS.

This will become possible thanks to the investments the Russian government will allocate from the federal budget to develop the Alabuga zone, the official said.

The future site will be used for production of Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) precursors, the main raw material for the production of hydrocarbon fibers.

Under the ruling signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday the Alabuga special economic zone will receive federal funds for the development of infrastructure in 2018 and 2019 - 1 billion rubles ($17.8 mln) and 1.47 billion rubles ($26.2 mln) respectively.

"The production site of the Rosatom plant will be built as part of these investments, it will be taken into account as part of infrastructure development," the official said.

The funding for the creation of the infrastructure of the Alabuga industrial park will be transferred from the federal budget to the budget of the republic of Tatarstan. The subsidies will be allocated from taxes residents of the SEZ will pay to the federal budget.

Rosatom plans to launch the plant in 2020. The total amount of investments will be 6.9 billion rubles ($122.9 mln)

Alabuga is the largest special economic zone of the industrial production type in Russia. It was established in 2005 in the Elabuga district of Tatarstan.

Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the republic, said that 55 residents were registered in Alabuga and 22 plants are already operating there creating 5,700 jobs.

The volume of public investment in the infrastructure of the SEZ in 10 years amounted to 25.7 bln rubles ($457 mln), the volume of contracted private investment is about 160 bln rubles ($285 mln).