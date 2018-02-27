Russia may comply negotiations on meat supplies with Turkey in 2 months

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Negotiations of meat supplies with Turkey are active and can be completed in a coming month and a half or two months, Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Evgeni Gromyko told reporters on Tuesday.

"The work is carried proactively, every day. This is a technical process. We are satisfied with the negotiation process with Turkey; small time is needed for that. I think we will complete talks in a month and a half - two months," the official said, adding that this pertains to red meat, duck and goose meat.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture said at the turn of the last year that Russia discussed with Turkey supplies of goose, duck and turkey meat. Turkey was also to hold an inspection of Russian meat and dairy producers for the potential opening of its market.