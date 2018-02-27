Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Antitrust watchdog approves BP petition to buy 49% in Rosneft’s subsidiary

Business & Economy
February 27, 11:48 UTC+3

Earlier, BP's application was approved by the antitrust watchdog of Germany

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia approved the request of BP to purchase a 49% stake in a subsidiary of Rosneft - Kharampurneftegaz, the regulator said.

Earlier, BP's application was approved by the antitrust watchdog of Germany.

In January, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Chief Executive Officer of the international oil and gas major Robert Dudley said that BP expects to close a deal on acquisition of a stake in Kharampurneftegaz in 2018.

"I hope soon, may be this year, I mean finalizing [the deal]," Dudley said. The top manager did not detail the amount of BP investments into the project, referring to an early stage of the deal, but noted that it is "significant."

It was reported earlier that Rosneft and BP agreed to establish a joint venture on Kharampurneftegaz base to develop Kharampurskoe and Festivalnoe fields in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.

Currently, state-owned oil company Rosneft owns Kharampurneftegaz via RN-Gaz company, which unites gas assets of Rosneft.

In the future joint venture Rosneft will hold 51% and BP will have 49%.

Total reserves of Kharampurskoe and Festivalnoe fields are estimated at 880 bln cubic meters of gas. Rosneft and BP plan to produce 11 bln cubic meters of gas at the first stage. Rosneft will offer produced gas on the domestic market.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Setting up Syrian de-escalation zones with US, Russian support futile, expert believes
2
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
3
French president’s visit to Russia may become milestone in bilateral relations
4
'Bad debts' bank may be set up in Russia
5
Police officers injured in clashes near Ukraine's parliament
6
Most Russians believe Syria military campaign achieved its goal — poll
7
Russia urges US to ensure that contested points on New START Treaty are ironed out
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама