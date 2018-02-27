Russian budget earns $924.5 mln from investments of Reserve Fund, NWF in 2017

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Total revenues of the Russian budget from investment of resources of the Reserve Fund and the National Wealth Fund (NWF) into authorized financial assets totaled 51.49 bln rubles ($924.5 mln) in 2017, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The federal budget earned 0.652 bln rubles ($11 mln) from investment of the Reserve Fund resources and 50.84 bln rubles ($912 mln) from investment of the NWF resources, the ministry said. Particularly, interest on foreign currency accounts in the Bank of Russia amounted to 0.646 bln rubles ($11.6 mln), and revenues from investment in other financial assets totaled 50.19 bln rubles (901 mln).

Total returns from depositing resources of the Reserve Fund and the National Wealth Fund at currency accounts with the Bank of Russia was minus 0.10% per annum last year due to negative dynamics of price quotes of foreign public bonds and the intention of investors to refocus on less risky and more profitable markets amid a global economic upsurge, the report said.

Meanwhile, since its foundation the returns of Russia’s Reserves Fund has reached 1.33% per annum in the currency basket and 13.49% per annum in rubles, the ministry added.