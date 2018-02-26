En+ to boost synergy from renewable energy and 'green' metal

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Increasing the synergy of energy and metals businesses based on environmentally clean technologies will be among primary tasks of En+ Group, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian aluminum and electric power producer Vladislav Solovyov told TASS.

The En+ development strategy focuses on three key areas, the top manager said. One of them is "to manage the asset portfolio and implement synergies on account of integration of aluminum production and clear hydropower generation through synchronization of strategic investment decisions," Solovyov said.

The En+ Group is the most globally efficient producer of "green aluminum" [made with use of renewable energy sources - TASS] and clean energy, he added.

"The leader’s status requires major efforts to keep global positions. I see good potential of the company in implementation of major opportunities inside the country and from the standpoint of export potential at present, along with growing popularity of electric vehicles and higher attention of consumers to the environmental aspect and the carbon footprint in particular," the top manager said.

The company also intends to increase business efficiency by optimizing the cost structure to retain leading positions on the market and reduce the debt burden.