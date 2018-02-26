Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

En+ to boost synergy from renewable energy and 'green' metal

Business & Economy
February 26, 21:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The En+ Group is the most globally efficient producer of "green aluminum" and clean energy

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Increasing the synergy of energy and metals businesses based on environmentally clean technologies will be among primary tasks of En+ Group, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian aluminum and electric power producer Vladislav Solovyov told TASS.

Read also

Rusal, Sauer will develop 3D printing technology for industrial use of aluminium alloys

The En+ development strategy focuses on three key areas, the top manager said. One of them is "to manage the asset portfolio and implement synergies on account of integration of aluminum production and clear hydropower generation through synchronization of strategic investment decisions," Solovyov said.

The En+ Group is the most globally efficient producer of "green aluminum" [made with use of renewable energy sources - TASS] and clean energy, he added.

"The leader’s status requires major efforts to keep global positions. I see good potential of the company in implementation of major opportunities inside the country and from the standpoint of export potential at present, along with growing popularity of electric vehicles and higher attention of consumers to the environmental aspect and the carbon footprint in particular," the top manager said.

The company also intends to increase business efficiency by optimizing the cost structure to retain leading positions on the market and reduce the debt burden.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Amazon to broadcast six Russian TV shows online
2
CAS releases details of Russian curler Krushelnitsky's doping case
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Russian envoy calls for engaging constructive powers to work on Syria’s constitution
5
Iraq seeks to sizably expand economic ties with Russia, says foreign minister
6
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
7
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама