Sberbank takes lead in capitalization among banks of continental Europe

Business & Economy
February 26, 19:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sberbank is the main creditor of the Russian economy and holds the largest share on the deposit market

© Alexei Filippov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia’s largest savings bank Sberbank became the leader in capitalization among the banks of continental Europe, according to the trading data on the Moscow Exchange.

Head of Sberbank urges not to ban cryptocurrencies

In particular, at the beginning of Monday trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange, the value of Sberbank's ordinary shares reached 285 rubles per share, and preferred shares - 235 rubles per share.

Thus, the total capitalization of Sberbank on the Moscow Interbank Currency Exchange rose to 6.3 trillion rubles, or 91.73 billion euros (exchange rate of the Central Bank of Russia on February 23). For reference, the capitalization of Banco Santander is now 91.56 billion euros.

According to Bloomberg, Banco Santander was previously the leader in capitalization among the banks of continental Europe and was followed by Sberbank, BNP Paribas, ING Groep, Lloyds Banking Group, Intesa Sanpaolo and others.

About Sberbank

Sberbank is the main creditor of the Russian economy and holds the largest share on the deposit market. Sberbank comprises 14 territorial banks and has over 16,000 branches throughout the country in all 83 regions of Russia.

Sberbank has more than 127 mln retail customers in Russia and 10 mln abroad, the number of its corporate clients exceeds 1.1 mln in 22 countries.

Bank of Russia is the main shareholder and founder of Sberbank. It owns 50% of the authorized capital plus one voting share. Other shareholders of the bank are international and Russian investors.

Companies
Sberbank
