Iraq seeks to sizably expand economic ties with Russia, says foreign minister

Business & Economy
February 26, 20:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Lavrov earkier urged external players to support peace process in Iraq

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Baghdad anticipates that economic cooperation with Moscow will be expanded to the extent possible, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said at talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

Putin on Kurdistan’s future: Iraqi sovereignty and laws must be respected

"The Iraqi government is committed to continuing to develop Russian-Iraqi relations," he said. "We expect that economic cooperation will deepen and expand to the extent possible," Ibrahim al-Jaafari said.

"Iraq can offer good possibilities for the Russian companies," he added, noting that his talks with the Russian counterpart on Monday could focus on this among other issues.

Participants in the international conference on the reconstruction of Iraq, held in Kuwait on February 12-14 agreed to earmark $30 billion to prop up the Iraqi economy. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich attended the forum. He said, in particular, that Russia was ready to work on major infrastructure projects in Iraq on the basis of state-private partnership.

