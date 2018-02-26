Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Portuguese minister hopes for stepping up of economic relations with Russia

Business & Economy
February 26, 0:43 UTC+3 MADRID

Dos Santos Silva pointed out a big diversity of the spheres where Russian businesses could invest in Portugal

Share
1 pages in this article
Portugal's Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva

Portugal's Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MADRID, February 26. /TASS/. Portugal hopes it will manage to intensify economic relations with Russia shortly, the country’s Foreign Minister, Augusto Ernesto dos Santos Silva said on Sunday in an interview with TASS in the run-up to a visit to Russia.

In the course of the visit, Dos Santos Silva is expected to have talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"We’d like to discuss our bilateral relations and to give special focus to the economic issues," he said. "Also, we’re interested in an exchange of views on our plans at the United Nations."

When the reporter asked him if the Portuguese government was satisfied with the current volume of trade with Russia, he said it certainly was not, but he hoped Portugal and Russia would step up their trade in the short term.

"Portugal has some really good opportunities for investment and the list of our most prominent exports includes the products that I’m sure they will be acknowledged on the Russian market," Dos Santos Silva said.

He pointed out a big diversity of the spheres where Russian businesses could invest in Portugal, for instance, tourism, mechanical engineering and some other manufacturing sectors.

"I’d like to emphasize Portugal’s huge potential in terms of tourism," Dos Santos Silva said. "We have unique cultural heritage and monuments, picturesque cities, unforgettable landscapes, unparalleled cuisine, a lot of sunlight and superb beaches and, on top of that, security, hospitality and professionalism."

"The number Russian tourists who come to Portugal is increasing in practical terms and we should help it grow further," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Merkel, Macron discuss Syria situation over phone - Kremlin
2
Bill recommending life sentences for pedophiles submitted to Russian parliament
3
Russian coaches announce OAR Olympic team’s roster for ice hockey final
4
Minister says Russian athletes took part in 2018 Winter Olympics for future generations
5
Russian defense manufacturer to wrap up initial tests for T-14 Armata tank in 2018
6
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
7
Portuguese minister hopes for stepping up of economic relations with Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама