Russia's Arkhangelsk, Nenets residents pay $2.47 bln taxes

ARKHANGELSK, February 22. /TASS/. Taxpayers in the Arkhangelsk and Nenets Regions in 2017 paid to budgets of all levels more than 140 billion rubles ($2.47 billion), press service of the local tax authority said on Thursday.

"In 2017, tax payers in the Arkhangelsk and Nenets Regions paid to Russia’s budget system 141.9 billion rubles, which is a growth by 1.2 times year-on-year," the press service said. "The tax payments in Arkhangelsk were 69 billion rubles ($1.22 billion) and in the Nenets Region - 72.9 billion rubles ($1.28 billion)."

The biggest payments were in taxes on oil production (39.8%). Personal income taxes take 19.9% of the payments, taxes on corporate incomes - 15.5%, and VAT - 5.3%.

Within 2017, the federal budget received 70.8 billion rubles ($1.25 billion), the Arkhangelsk Region’s budget received 47.5 billion rubles ($836 million), the Nenets Region’s budget - 10.7 billion rubles ($189 million). The year-on-year growth was respectively by 30%, by 16.2% and by 23%. The bigger payments to the federal budget were due to bigger VAT payments (by 10.7 billion rubles ($189 million)) and oil production tax payments (by 4.7 billion rubles ($83million)).

The municipal budgets in 2017 received 12.2 billion rubles ($215 million). The main source is the personal income tax, which accounts for 80.7% of all the payments.