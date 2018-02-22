Agricultural watchdog temporarily bans supplies of Belarusian dairy products to Russia

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has introduced temporary restrictions on supplies of certain types of Belarusian milk and dairy products to Russia, the watchdog said in a statement.

"Rosselkhoznadzor has to impose temporary restrictions on supplies of products in which most violations were detected, to Russia until the negotiations with the veterinary service of the Republic of Belarus are held and safety issues related to Belarusian products are resolved," the agency said.

In 2017, the regulator registered 596 violations of requirements to safety of food products. 376 of all the cases fell to the share of milk and dairy products and in 210 of those cases residues of prohibited and harmful substances were detected.

As of February 20, 2018, Rosselkhoznadzor already registered 32 cases of violations of veterinary and sanitary standards and requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union and Russia in Belarusian milk and dairy products.