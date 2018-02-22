Abe’s plan fosters Russia-Japan trade growth — minister

TOKYO, February 22. /TASS/. Implementation of the eight-point cooperation plan offered by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe fosters growth of trade between Moscow and Tokyo, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin said prior to a meeting with Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko on Thursday.

"Trade growth is taking shape," he said, adding that "implementation of the plan on eight cooperation areas offered by Prime Minister Abe has obviously facilitated it (growth - TASS)."

According to Oreshkin, Japan and Russia are currently working at "new dimensions of the plan." Particularly, the issue is about digital economy, which the minister said is present in all eight cooperation areas.

Moscow and Tokyo have agreed to intensify efforts to increase the number of Japanese businesses in the Russian Federation, he went on.

"I have met (Japanese - TASS) entrepreneurs today to discuss the state of Russia’s business climate and economy. We have agreed to intensify efforts to increase the number of representatives of the Japanese business in Russia," he said.

Many projects outlined as part of the economic cooperation plan between Moscow and Tokyo turn into particular contracts, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said.

"Many projects turn into particular contracts," he told a press conference after the meeting.

Oreshkin confirmed it, saying that "the high-level working group has demonstrated progress regarding Abe’s plan." "Particular statements and contracts are being signed here," he added.

Over the past several years the economic cooperation between the two countries has been based on an eight-point cooperation plan offered by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on May 6, 2016. The plan includes efforts to foster relations between Japan and Russia in the energy sector, small and medium-sized businesses, the promotion of industrialization of the Far East, expansion of the export base, as well as the proposal to strengthen cooperation in the cutting-edge technologies, including nuclear energy, and the sphere of humanitarian exchanges.

Maksim Oreshkin is paying an official visit to Tokyo, where he has attended the meeting of the Russian-Japanese work group together with Seko. Following the meeting, the sides signed a protocol containing the results of consultations. Earlier Russia’s minister held talks with representatives of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren).

